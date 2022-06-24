Bourdain Italian Sausage Co. serves up a limited time sandwich that you must literally run to acquire

After loving Italian Sausage Company’s collaboration with James Chang, I knew I wanted to go back. The James Chang collaboration will be a permanent fixture on the menu very soon. It’s good that it will be permanent because people know me as the guy who wrote about a sandwich that quickly stopped existing. When they bring it up, I’m usually high, so I laugh and hope they stop bringing it up. It mostly works.

I got this information on the menu’s permanent update from the other co-owner, Michelle Brancato, a partner in all ways with Joe Brancato. Joe does all of the incredible things with the food and homemade Italian sausages. Michelle was working the front counter when I came in, helping another employee prep, and answering the phones.

Two separate customers were upset they were out of chocolate chip cookies. These are grown adult people who felt put out because they were sold out of delicious treats. It turns out someone bought 4 dozen orders. I suspect that person may be up to foul play but that’s not for me to decide. They also serve Betty Rae’s ice cream, so that’s the best consolation prize of all time. Especially for adult babies.

The reason I went all the way back to this Gladstone restaurant in the rain was that I saw an Instagram post. In honor of Anthony Bourdain’s birthday week, they were recreating his favorite sandwich. This version has smoked pork, provolone, stone-ground mustard on top, garlic aioli on the bottom, all in between a cute little soft airy sourdough bun.

I can not tell you how delightful this sandwich was. It is my job as a food writer to do so, but as a pot writer: “nomnomnom” is about the best I can do. It put a huge smile on my face, that made me feel like Heath Ledger from The Dark Knight after I ate it troublingly fast.

Anthony Bourdain was a hero to me, as he was to so many. It sucks that he’s gone. But I do think he would love this: a portion of proceeds go to Healing House KC, and this only be available until Saturday, June 25. [That’s tomorrow. Tomorrow!]

Michelle also insisted that I try another sandwich. If there is one thing I know about myself, it is that I will always say yes to two sandwiches. It is a codified law.

She asked if I wanted to try the most popular which is The Number 7, or if I wanted to try her favorite. I defaulted to the master. The Number 3 contains mortadella, prosciutto, pancetta, fresh mozzarella, sweet roasted red peppers, arugula, Calabrian chili cream, and hot honey—all on Italian seeded bread.

“Do you like spicy?” Michelle asks.

She does not require an answer, as she can see the answer in my eyes. Again, I am quite high. It is possible that I simply said a response here, yet do not remember. Let’s assume that I simply said yes with my gorgeous blue eyes. Whether my eyes are blue or not is not the point. No one needs to know.

This is one of the best sandwiches I’ve had in some time. It’s definitely Top 5 sandwich in the city. The crazy combination of hot honey and Calabrian chilis really balance each other out nicely. I am in love with this sandwich so much that I would like to be buried in Calabrian chili cream, please. Thank you. This is a legally binding declaration.

How do I hit send on this I’m worried that…

I have taken an Uber home Brock please don’t hit publish on this