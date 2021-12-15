Boulevardia set to return in June 2022

After two years away, the city’s best booze-fueled street festival finally returns to the community.

Marking its seventh year, Boulevardia will be back the weekend of June 17th and 18th, 2022. Several special attractions from previous years will return, including the iconic ferris awheel, silent disco, Makers Market shopping experience, and multiple stages of music—along with many new elements and experiences for attendees to enjoy.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are excited to bring Boulevardia back bigger and better than ever,” says Trever Frickey, Boulevardia president. “We look forward to finally sharing our vision for the festival in its new location on Grand Boulevard and are eager to bring a fresh new flavor of Boulevardia to this venue.”

For the first three years, Boulevardia laid claim to a space in the West Bottoms, followed by three years in the Stockyards District. A new location at Crown Center and Washington Square Park provides attendees with an ease of accessibility—thanks to the streetcar and the Crossroads District.

Discounted weekend passes can be purchased beginning right now as part of a 48-hour flash sale.

All other tickets will go on sale in early 2022.