Boulevard Beer’s curbside hand-off for booze and merch is the perfect last-minute gift solution

With Christmas shopping opportunities down to a precious few hours before The Big Day, we’d be remiss to not remind you of the back-up plan that will work for 90% of the people on your list. Boulevard Brewing Co., that beloved staple of KC, is offering up curbside service for everything from holiday libations to an expansive line of merch options.

Pat Mullin, Digital Marketing Manager at Boulevard Brewing Co. told us:

“These are all great gifts for Kansas Citians because they scream Kansas City in a multitude of unique ways; and if there’s one thing we know people in this town like to do, it’s rep where they’re from. AND, the ability to order online for curbside pickup at the brewery means not having to worry about potential shipping delays (plus, you can tack some Beer-To-Go onto your order to drink while you’re wrapping). Within our gift guide we appeal to a number of different (but inevitably overlapping) types of people: animal lovers, fashionistas, Christmas freaks, ‘Shop Local’ enthusiasts, foodies and even whiskey aficionados.”

Curbside options are available via the Beer-To-Go page. There are also gift cards in their online store, if you think your gift recipients would do better at choosing their own year-end trophy.