Both Riverside and BesaMe Wellness dispensaries open for delivery, expand patient access to cannabis

If you’re reading this, you probably already know about the vast collection of scholarly articles touting cannabis-related benefits, which include relief from health conditions such as anxiety, multiple sclerosis, and chronic pain, among others.

And you may have seen a few dispensaries pop up in the neighborhood recently. If you’re looking for one that’s woman-, minority-, and veteran-owned, you might consider giving Riverside Wellness a try. They now accept deliveries.

Riverside co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Mary Ann Denzer has made it her mission to ensure patient access to safe, legal, and high-quality cannabis. The dispensary has also made a point of staying informed: “Our highly trained staff is always up to date on the latest cannabis research, patient rights, product availability, competitive pricing, and the endocannabinoid system,” reads a statement from Riverside.

As part of the dispensary’s Compassionate Care Program, they extend discounts to “seniors, qualifying low-income clients, military personnel, veterans, first responders, and those who take public transportation to and from the dispensary.”

And Joey Pintozzi, Vice President of Retail Operations at BesaMe Wellness, has adopted a similar philosophy: “Many of our customers are older adults with limited transportation options or illnesses that make travel uncomfortable,” he says. “These are some of the people who need our help the most, which is why we made home delivery a priority for our company.”

With locations in Smithville, North Kansas City, Barry Rd., Liberty, and Gallatin, it’s safe to say BesaMe is thriving. The dispensary has plans for Warrensburg and Dexter stores in the pipeline, too.

BesaMe customers can sign up for a free rewards program, which earns them points towards discounts on the dispensary’s staggering array of medical products. And if you’re looking to do your research, the website has a page geared towards education with information on terpenes, medical marijuana effectiveness and PTSD, the debunking of stereotypes, CBD oil potency, and the history of marijuana’s “not so brief” use in medicine.

Riverside offers a drive-thru option, and patients can request curbside pickup at any of BesaMe’s locations. Honestly, getting your meds should always be this easy.

Please keep in mind that state law only permits entrance, drive-thru, or delivery requests by patients who hold a valid Missouri medical marijuana card. If you need to apply for one, follow the application instructions on the health.mo.gov website.

Riverside Wellness

4403 NW Gateway Ave.

Riverside, MO 64150

BesaMe Wellness

Smithville: 13500 US 169, Smithville, MO 64089

North Kansas City: 1041 Burlington St., North Kansas City, MO 64116

Barry Rd.: 5901 NW Barry Rd., Kansas City, MO 64154

Liberty: 5918 Southview Dr., Liberty, MO 64068, USA

Gallatin: 509 N Main St., Gallatin, MO 64640