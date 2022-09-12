BLVD collabs with Veterans Community Project for its KC Pils Partner Series

Boulevard Brewing Company continues its KC Pils Partner Series with a second collaboration with the Veterans Community Project. Starting in November, Boulevard will donate a portion of proceeds from KC Pils’ sales to the organization.

Veterans Community Project, founded by a group of combat veterans in KCMO, is a 5013(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides homeless and at-risk veterans with tiny homes, support services, and emergency assistance.

If you’re interested in drinking for a beneficial cause, KC Pils will be available at bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and liquor stores throughout the greater Kansas City area. How to spot KC Pils? Its artwork pays homage to the work VCP does for our community.

Boulevard Brewing Company will also team up with VCP to host collaborative events at bars and cities throughout KCMO. You can find more information regarding the partnership online.