Black-owned Closet Chemistry opening this weekend at Independence Mall

While sitting at home due to the pandemic, Carl and Sheena Brown thought about how they could achieve the American Dream. They wanted to take a gamble by starting their own business and leaving their safe jobs behind.

The partners decided to open up a clothing store, but take this new endeavor a step further. They wanted to open a store inside a mall and go toe-to-toe with national, name-brand retailers while giving local black-owned clothing lines dedicated space.

Closet Chemistry is the name and 11 a.m. Saturday is the opening day, located inside the Independence Mall. It’s a clothing store offering stylish and unique lines for women from all across the United States, but most importantly from the community.

Every month they’ll feature different lines from minorities located in Kansas City and the greater metropolitan area. As of now, they have two confirmed local brands: 4Eva Fly and My’Rae Lanise.

4Eva Fly is a black-owned urban brand that started off as a men’s collection and will debut a women’s collection, exclusive to Closet Chemistry.

My’Rae Lanise shares its brand name with the 13-year-old girl who created the clothing. Not many tweens have their own hard work purchased by anyone, making this a huge deal for someone her age.

The Brown family is excited beyond belief for the store to open. They hope that their trials and accomplishments will provide encouragement to future young entrepreneurs, women, and minorities in the community.