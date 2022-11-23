Bill Berkley named 2022 Kansas Citian of the Year by KC Chamber of Commerce

The Kansas City Chamber of Commerce announced Bill Berkley as the recipient of the 2022 Kansas Citian of the Year Award. The prestigious award is highly lauded across the business community and is honored “only to those persons whose civic contributions and achievements have reflected the insight, creativity, and consciousness necessary to build and maintain a quality urban community.”

Berkley has served as the President and CEO of the Tension Corporation since 1988, demonstrating to the Chamber a pattern of longterm commitment and leadership within the company.

Berkley’s commitment to the KC community is recognized in his leadership roles with organizations like the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, Kansas City Area Life Sciences Institute and BioNexus KC, PREP-KC, and the Urban Neighborhood Initiative.

The announcement was made at the KC Chamber’s 135th Annual Dinner Nov. 22.