BIBIBOP Asian Grill to give out free ‘victory bowls’ if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl

In celebration of the Chief’s Super Bowl win last year, BIBIBOP Asian Grill gave 4,209 free bowls to Kansas Citians and this year they’re back at it.

The victory bowls are loaded with your choice of protein, fresh veggies, and bold flavors.

“Since we opened in Kansas City, the Chiefs have made back-to-back Super Bowls, so I feel like we must be a good luck charm,” says BIBIBOP Director of Marketing Henry Yonky. “We’re hoping for another opportunity to share our bowls with the best football fans around.”

To be eligible for a victory bowl if the Chiefs win, fans must download the BIBIBOP Rewards App and “favorite” one of the three Kansas City BIBIBOP locations by the end of the game Sunday.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill is located at 505 W. 75th St., Kansas City, MO, 11875 W. 95th St., Overland Park, KS, and 6455 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS.

The BIBIBOP Rewards App is free to download at bibibop.com/rewards or by searching BIBIBOP in app store.