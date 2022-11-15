Best of KC 2022: Story (still) developing at FilmX

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

In an age of TikTok and instant dopamine hits, creating and savoring honest art takes practice. There has been a clear resurgence of analog appreciation when it comes to music and vinyl records, but what about visual art?

Film photography offers an authenticity that is unmatched by the digital world. Creators are starting to band together to re-introduce the lost art form of film development to the community and make it more accessible for everyone involved.

That’s where local photographer and artist Travis Young comes in. FilmX started as a small side project for him after learning how to ground himself through film photography. With the help of a few friends, Young wanted to create a dedicated space for film processing that could be accessible to the community. In his words, “FilmX is a DIY, punk operation of film nerds helping film nerds.”

Since our article in May, FilmX has been inundated with orders, so… be patient? We promise, it’s worth it.