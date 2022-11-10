Best of KC 2022: Ode to Chez Charlie

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

A whopping 0.3 miles from The Pitch headquarters, Chez Charlie is our local watering hole.

We’ve spent many an hour taking up too much space at the bar with our laptops, having celebratory deadline drinks, and gazing at the city’s best bathroom literature. We owe some of our highest highs and lowest lows to those barstools. And what would a dive bar be without a handful of top-notch bartenders shooting the shit and calling us on our shit?