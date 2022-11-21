Best of KC 2022: JoCo Museum’s “Redlined” exhibit helps KC visualize the impact of decades of racist practices

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

The Johnson County Museum’s special exhibit, “Redlined: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation,” is a long-needed crack in the wall that is suburban apathy towards the racist tactic of “Redlining” that came to prominence in the 1930s. This is particularly significant for the Kansas City metro, an area that is quite familiar with the generational effects of such practices.

“Redlined” is perhaps the most effective and well-researched exhibit of its kind to open in Kansas City; the product of “hundreds of hours of staff research, utilizing over 120 books, scholarly articles, dissertations and newspaper articles, as well as thousands of primary source documents housed at regional and national archives,” as explained on the museum’s website.

All in all, the result is a stunningly visual experience, complete with interactive maps which can show local and national comparisons of the practice at various points in time. Art from the African American Artists Collective only adds to the ambiance as we take in the data.

Special events have also enhanced the exhibit’s run, with the final, “Freedom to Discriminate,” a virtual presentation from author Gene Slater scheduled for Nov. 30. “Redlined” will continue to operate through Jan. 7, 2023.