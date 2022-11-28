Best of KC 2022: Good food poppin’ everywhere

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

Pop-ups are the hot trend in food, as it gives chefs a chance to find an audience and showcase their dishes without the overhead of opening a full restaurant. It’s a win-win for the spaces that host pop-ups, too—whether it’s a kitchenless brewery needing some snack options or a short-staffed event in need of catering.

This year, we’ve seen a series of pop-ups in the Kansas City area do some serious work in fulfilling our hunger. Tacos Valentina stays busy multiple nights each week, slinging their delicious visions of Mexican street food. Big Head Burger originally began as a food truck in Waterloo, Iowa. You can still find them there, but they opened a second branch in Kansas City earlier this year and are popping up at a number of local breweries.

Let’s not forget Devoured (spoiler alert: this year’s “Best Pop-up” winner), regularly serving up some of the city’s best pizza all around town. You can even catch them on the Hulu competition series Best in Dough.