Best of KC 2022: Brunch is back, baby

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

Bars and restaurants were hit extremely hard during the pandemic, but many of them were able to pivot to take-out options to help ease the burden. That said, some types of food do not travel well. At all. We’re talking brunch, y’all. Good news: brunch is back.

No one wants to speed home with chilaquiles in a to-go box, hoping they haven’t become a soggy mess by the time you can dig in. Cold eggs benny? GTFO. You owe it to yourself to get out to Westside Local, Room 39, Westport Café, Ça Va, or many of the other KC spots that are serving up Bloody Marys in full force once again.