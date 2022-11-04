Best of KC 2022: All ages for old folks

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2022. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

Lawrence’s Replay Lounge has been noted for its Sunday all-ages matinees, but those patio performances usually lean toward folk or bluegrass. Thankfully, for those looking to expand their musical palate, their diverse Thursday all-ages matinee shows kick off at 6 p.m. for five bucks, meaning neither your wallet nor your ability to crawl out of bed for work will take a major hit. Add in bills featuring up-and-comers like Nightosphere, Perfume, Foil, and the Blast Monkeys, and these shows ought to become routine for anyone hungry for some new musical favorites.