Best of KC 2020: The Sunrise Project in Lawrence is the commune this community needs

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

♥

On the site of a former nursery and garden center, Lawrence’s Sunrise Project is a community organization with a mission to create a more equitable community through food. It’s a challenge to wrap your head around all of the things this organization attempts, but the big takeaways are that anyone can come harvest produce they can use (for free) from the community garden, enjoy free community meals, and attend a variety of open-to-the-public classes. It’s run on the honor system, which so far keeps working out.

Naturally, many of the classes, community meals, and other programming have been altered to promote social distancing in light of COVID-19, but the pandemic has seemingly entrenched the Sunrise Project as an essential cornerstone in the community. It continues to feed hundreds of people every week with fresh produce grown and prepared into meals by community members, and its commitment to social justice in its practices and in its leadership is impressive.

The Sunrise Project sunriseproject.org.au/

1501 Learnard Ave, Lawrence, KS, 66044