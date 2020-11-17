Best of KC 2020: The Restaurant at 1900’s devilish desserts dauntingly deceive diners

April Fleming,
1900 Cheesecake Tart Photo By Zach Bauman

Cheesecake Tart from Restaurant at 1900. // Photo by Chase Castor

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November. 

Elizabeth Paradise’s desserts will deceive you. The plates appear simple—a small plate of cookies that look like they could have come out of a grandma’s kitchen, a dish of panna cotta—but they are so well executed that on second glance you realize that they are essentially perfect. That simple dish of panna cotta? The incredibly fresh flavor comes from lime curd, and a cantaloupe-peppercorn granita adds depth and spice. Paradise favors desserts that are familiar, like apple tarts, ice cream, and cheesecake. Yet her brilliance lies in executing these dishes so well that they are reliably going to not only be so beautiful they almost look fake, but they will taste like the best version of that dish you’ve ever had. 

The Restaurant at 1900

therestaurantat1900.com

1900 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Mission Woods, KS, 66205

Categories: Food & Drink
Tags: , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More