Best of KC 2020: Sister Anne’s is a ~vibe~

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

Few coffee beverages (in a city quickly becoming known for its coffee) are better than an iced americano at Sister Anne’s Coffee and Records on 31st and Campbell St. In fact, it might literally be the best coffee drink in Kansas City. While many coffeeshops in the area might make an americano by pulling espresso shots into the cup and then diluting them with water, Sister Anne’s pours espresso over an already full glass of ice and water, ensuring the crema stays preserved for look and flavor on top. Served up by a friendly, (but slightly snarky) heavily tattooed music aficionado and espresso professional, the drinks are expertly crafted and clearly made with love. Not only is the coffee great, the vibes are immaculate. A little familiarity goes a long way during a time when nothing is normal anymore, so when Sister Anne’s reopened after several weeks closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a little sliver of happiness for its regulars. It is a warm and welcoming spot for a delicious coffee drink, a chat with a friend, or a vinyl browse.

Sister Annes, 901 E 31st St, Kansas City, MO 64109