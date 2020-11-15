Best of KC 2020: Our gaming stores stay relevant during a plague

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

When we think of our friendly local gaming stores during more normal times, we tend to conjure images of getting together with friends for a game of Dungeons & Dragons or Ticket to Ride or Warhammer 40K. Of course, the pandemic has made all of those things a lot harder to do in person. Fortunately, the local KC game shops have stepped up to the challenge of staying relevant and ready in the midst of perilous times.

From curbside pick-up and online ordering to creative ways of encouraging folks to wear masks and practice safe social distancing, they’ve been doing their part to help keep us entertained so that we can get through this until such time as we can all gather around the gaming table once again. KC is fortunate to have a large number of great gaming stores, from the big hitters like Tabletop Game & Hobby in Overland Park and Level One in the River Market to those perhaps less well-known but no less essential to the sanity of local gamers. From Collector’s Cache to Mission: Board Games, the Game Café in Independence to The Geekery in Lenexa to one of my personal favorites, Peculiar Games and Hobbies, which may be a bit of a drive, but is always well worth the trip. Each in their own way, they’ve all gone above and beyond to help keep their clients safe and sated during these strangest of times.