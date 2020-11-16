Best of KC 2020: Nightmare Junkhead: the horror podcasts hosts with ghosts

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

Kansas City locals may know Greg D. and Jenius McGee better as the hosts of countless screenings of cult, classic, and—perhaps especially—horror features around town, than as listeners of their show. For those who listen to the podcasts but haven’t made it out to one of the screenings, the dynamic duo brings the same irreverent energy, enthusiasm, and vitality that they display on the air to every show, whether it’s inappropriate Christmas movies, beloved ‘80s staples, or their annual Nerdoween triple-feature, which has become as much a part of Halloween tradition as grinning pumpkins or rubber bats for this particular reporter.

In the midst of the pandemic regular movie screenings haven’t exactly been happening, but that doesn’t mean that the pair behind Nightmare Junkhead have been sitting idle. They’ve been partnering with the Screenland Armour to host online streaming screenings (often absolutely free), complete with intimate post-film discussions that make you feel like you’re right there in the front row.

Nightmare Junkhead Podcast soundcloud.com/nightmarejunkhead