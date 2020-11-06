Best of KC 2020: New Roots for Refugees Program is teaching a compassionate path forward

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

♥

In an era marked by the administration’s longstanding and shameful indifference to the plight of refugees, the New Roots for Refugees program (run by Catholic Charities and Cultivate KC) has remained utterly committed to its work to provide training and resources to refugees that have resettled in the Kansas City, Kansas area. At the Juniper Gardens Training Farm, resettled refugees from countries including Somalia, Bangladesh, and Myanmar learn a variety of skills, including learning English, how to farm in this crazy climate, and small business management. Farmers sell their food at farmer’s markets throughout the metro, building relationships with customers and even restaurants as they learn. New Roots also encourages farmers to connect to their homes by growing home crops that are difficult to find in the United States. The organization thus enables refugees to look forward while still encouraging connections to their home countries. It’s an example in compassion, productivity, and creativity that we sorely need.

New Roots for Refugees newrootsforrefugees.org

100 Richmond Ave, Kansas City, KS, 66101