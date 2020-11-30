Best of KC 2020: KCUR (and the man himself, Steve Kraske) are keeping journalism thriving

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

♥

A shining light throughout a hard year for journalism has been the excellent coverage of Kansas City by the staff at KCUR. Even a quick scan through their homepage shows they are on top of what goes on in this city, be it coronavirus updates, the work of KC Tenants, or local restaurants. Nobody is doing it as good as them (we say, while hoping you’ll interrupt us with a compliment.) Kansas City is lucky to have the news outlets they do, providing them with top-notch journalism across airwaves, television, or the internet. But now is more important than ever to be supporting local journalism—reading the news is becoming a privilege in this country, and individual financial support is essential to keeping Kansas Citians informed. (But us too, please. We’re trying to be modest and keep the lights on. As you can see, it’s annoyingly difficult.)