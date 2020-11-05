Best of KC 2020: KC Glory tackle our next citywide obsession

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

♥

When does women’s professional sports come back to KC? The answer is already here; you just haven’t heard of it. The Kansas City Glory, associated with the Women’s National Football Conference, began its journey in 2019 to be the area’s premier opportunity for women in football. The team hasn’t played due to COVID-19, but this is a team that can be a cornerstone for Kansas City sports.

Glory president Vicki Kestermont was inspired by watching the Kansas City Titans, a former women’s pro football team. She was in awe at seeing women compete at such an intense level. Through word of mouth, the participation and excitement for the Glory has grown. Mentioning Kansas City’s women’s football team lights up everyone’s eyes. City council members were intrigued by the prospect, and the team’s executive board have met with the Chiefs on multiple occasions, who have shown a lot of interest in the team and the growth of women’s football.

“It’s the natural progression of women’s sports. I have no doubts that our stands will be full and that the Kansas City Glory will be very well known,” Kestermont says. “These ladies are pumped and ready to play and continue working out to prepare for the 2021 season.”

We’re just waiting for our opportunity to buy some merch and watch these absolute warriors smash the competition on the gridiron. To Glory!

Kansas City Glory

kansascityglory.com