Best of KC 2020: Everything is coming up Kanders

Back in October 2018, rising political darling Jason Kander seemed set to waltz right into a victory in the city’s mayoral race. Then he stepped down, citing issues from PTSD related to his time serving in Afghanistan. It was equal parts heartbreaking and inspiring, especially to see someone destigmatize the choice to prioritize mental health and self-care. After taking some time out of the public spotlight, the Kander family is back, and they’re firing on all cylinders.

Jason has ressurrected his political podcast Majority 54 and his wife, Diana, has produced multiple seasons of her hit show Professional AF. Their young son, True Kander, seems to be having the time of his life, having both parents at home instead of flying around the country constantly. (Yes, his name is True Kander. We wouldn’t make that up. Only the Kanders would go that hard on a joke.) Most importantly, Jason Kander has been leading the national expansion of KC’s Veterans Community Project, which builds tiny-homes for homeless veterans, while providing them with the services they need to get their lives back on track. During coronavirus, the group’s aid to the homeless population of Kansas City almost assuredly saved lives. On top of all this, there’s a new family member: Bella Brave Kander, born just a few weeks ago. You don’t understand it yet, but one day you’re gonna think it is a helluva power-move that your mom went to the hospital to deliver you while wearing a Captain Marvel bodysuit. Just top-notch wholesome energy radiating from that. Your childhood is going to be the stuff of nerd dreams. We can’t wait to see how True and Bella Brave grow up to become the overachievers/heroes that this city needs—just like their parents.