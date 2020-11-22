Best of KC 2020: Blackstarkids’ Surf

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November.

♥

Of all the albums released by Kansas City area musicians this year, Blackstarkids’ Surf encapsulated everything we could possibly want from a local release. Thanks to a series of minimalist, playful music videos and music which builds on the sounds of 2019’s Let’s Play Sports, the Bedroom Records album blends ‘90s pop with indie rock, bedroom Soundcloud rap, and more to create a sound which is all the group’s own and instantly recognizable.

Surf, like the title implies, is warm and sunny, ready for summertime cookouts and pool parties, but sadly, Blackstarkids almost seemed prescient, dropping the video for the album’s “Too Depressed 4 Sex” right as the pandemic lockdown got underway in March. Still, just because we couldn’t gather didn’t mean we couldn’t all share in just how utterly excellent this album was. The notice around Surf wasn’t just confined to the KC area, though, and the band’s second album this year, Whatever, Man, came out last month on the UK’s Dirty Hit Records, home to the likes of The 1975. The band’s not likely to remain local. Come back anytime, friends!

Blackstarkids’s album Surf can be bought on Bandcamp here.