Best of KC 2020: A to Z comics bring the best back-issue browsing around

Orrin Grey,
Waldemar Brandt Eiopdu3fkwk Unsplash

Photo by Waldemar Brandt

This month, we published The Pitch’s annual Best of Kansas City issue. You can browse the results of the readers’ poll here. The issue also included a list, compiled and written by our editorial staff, of some of our current favorite things about Kansas City in 2020. We’ll be publishing these items online throughout November. 

Maybe we can’t all go and get our fingers dirty digging through back-issue bins like we might want to, but when the time comes that we can once more, the place to do it in KC is A to Z Comics in Blue Springs. Kansas City is home to a vibrant comics scene, including exciting local creators and plenty of happening stores, but searching through back-issues for that one hard-to-find title (or just a gem you hadn’t heard of) is as likely to be a chore as a pleasure. Not so at A to Z.

As the name implies, A to Z’s back-issue bins are meticulously sorted, making it easy to find what you’re looking for, with plenty of specialty boxes for more obscure stuff, from movie tie-ins to Clive Barker comics and beyond. They also bind together specific storylines when they have them all, so that you can buy, say, an entire Hellboy mini-series in one bundle. Plus, the back-issues at A to Z are pretty much always half off, meaning that you get a great deal on whatever you do find. On top of all that, A to Z has the friendliest staff you could ever ask for, and a great selection of other stuff, from toys and games to old magazines and Magic cards.

A to Z Comics, 1300 SW U.S. 40, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More