Best of Kansas City 2021: Wilson’s Pizza is a Quindaro classic

Gary Wilson is the proprietor of Wilson’s Pizza & Grill, which he opened on Quindaro Boulevard in 1993. His homemade pizza dough, freshly cut toppings, and wide variety have been a local staple ever since.

Before Wilson opened up his restaurant, no big pizza chains would deliver pizza in the Quindaro neighborhood. Wilson solved that problem by providing for the area with his food and by employing young adults from the community.

You’ll feel at home when you walk through the doors of his establishment—and not just because you can customize almost anything you order. Wilson is friendly to all who enter and will let you know about anything on the menu.

Last year, Wilson’s Pizza & Grill appeared on the 101 Best Pizzas in America list by The Daily Meal. In 2017, Wilson earned the UG Black History Committee’s Business Leadership Award for all of his work. The crust is thick and just chewy enough, and the other specials on the menu, like pizza fries, wings, and burgers, are well worth it.