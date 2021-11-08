Best of Kansas City 2021: We’re hungry for more food pop-ups

THE PITCH STAFF,
A pop-up hosted by Cafe Cà Phê in the parking lot of Sequence Climb, where the coffeeshop is doing its residency

A pop-up hosted by Cafe Cà Phê in the parking lot of Sequence Climb, where the coffeeshop is doing its residency. // Photo by Phon Willis Photography

Devoured Pizza. Chamoy Boi. Tamaleon KC. Avec Moi Sweets. Ragusa’s Italian Cafe. The C Word. Easy As Pie. Cafe Cà Phê. Cauldron Collective. Dead Beet Eats.

There are many, many more food pop-ups that have taken over this year, and we’re here for it. 

With health precautions moving most things outdoors, people wanting to support local, and a pandemic-induced growth in entrepreneurship, the perfect storm was created for pop-ups to thrive in Kansas City this year. The best part about the rise of all these pop-ups seems to be their staying power. With growing and dedicated followings, food pop-ups are making weekends in Kansas City more fun and welcomingly unexpected.

Categories: Food & Drink
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More