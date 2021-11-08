Best of Kansas City 2021: We’re hungry for more food pop-ups

Devoured Pizza. Chamoy Boi. Tamaleon KC. Avec Moi Sweets. Ragusa’s Italian Cafe. The C Word. Easy As Pie. Cafe Cà Phê. Cauldron Collective. Dead Beet Eats.

There are many, many more food pop-ups that have taken over this year, and we’re here for it.

With health precautions moving most things outdoors, people wanting to support local, and a pandemic-induced growth in entrepreneurship, the perfect storm was created for pop-ups to thrive in Kansas City this year. The best part about the rise of all these pop-ups seems to be their staying power. With growing and dedicated followings, food pop-ups are making weekends in Kansas City more fun and welcomingly unexpected.