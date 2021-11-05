Best of Kansas City 2021: Celebrating redemption arcs

In 2020 The Pitch released an investigation into sexual harassment, racism, verbal abuse, and uncontrolled substance abuse at Port Fonda. Later that year, we published a report on the workplace harassment and unsafe working conditions at the former Alamo Drafthouse. Then, early in 2021, we wrote on the toxic environment at Betty Rae’s.

The news surrounding these iconic Kansas City establishments shocked many when the investigations were released—but all three of them have incredible redemption arcs.

In March of this year, Betty Rae’s reopened with new ownership after a months-long closure. Alec Rodgers, who has worked for Betty Rae’s since 2018, took over as owner and brought along many of the employees that left due to the previous owner’s abuse­; they agreed to come back, dedicated to keeping it running as KC’s favorite place to get dessert. The team bought the recipes and ensured customers that they wouldn’t see many changes in the beloved establishment—except for a happier, safer staff and varying improvements.

After the Port Fonda exposé, Beer KC—the restaurant group behind Beer Kitchen, Mickey’s Hideaway, and Char Bar—bought the restaurant and reopened it this summer. Changes to the restaurant included a new executive chef and staff members. The name and the menu of the restaurant remained the same. Patrick Ryan and Jamie Davila, who created and perpetuated the issues at Port Fonda, have no involvement with the restaurant (a move that we can all agree is a positive change).

Unlike Betty Rae’s and Port Fonda, Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet does not have the same type of redemption tale—but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. Alamo Drafthouse officially closed the theater in March after it was shuttered for a year. B&B Theatres bought the hazardous building and did extensive renovations. With more plush seating, a larger bar area, and lots of community feedback, the theater reopened this October. This time, it’s with family-owned, Missouri-based ownership that will ensure employees are truly taken care of.