“Be a Santa to a Senior” accepting donations through Dec. 17

Home Instead Senior Care in Lee’s Summit is sponsoring this year’s Be a Santa to a Senior program, where interested donors are invited to make donations that will end up in the hands of 200 area seniors in need. Donations can be made through December 17.

“A heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” Home Instead’s Elizabeth Bernzen says. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”

Interested donors can head out to The Living Stone (231 SE Main St, Lee’s Summit) and pick an ornament off of the Be a Santa to a Senior tree inside.

Each ornament on the tree corresponds to a senior in the program, and lists the gift they are in need of. To donate, simply return the purchased item, unwrapped, along with the original ornament. There is no limit to the number of gifts one can donate.

Items like blankets, adult diapers, and basic toiletries are some of the more frequent items on senior wish lists.

The Kansas City iteration of the Be a Santa to a Senior program, currently in its 17th year, partners with local senior communities, agencies, and churches to “identify area seniors who might not receive presents this holiday season.”