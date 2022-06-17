Bandcamp’s Juneteenth fundraiser runs until midnight tonight
Until midnight tonight, the team over at Bandcamp are holding their third annual Juneteenth fundraiser, wherein they donate 100% of the platform’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund—to support their ongoing efforts to promote racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and public education.
Here’s a handful of KC and LFK musicians we think you should toss a few bucks to, in exchange for some excellent tunes.
BLACKSTARKIDS
Paris Williams
The Freedom Affair
The Bump Band
The Phantastics
Approach
Ebony Tusks
Radkey
Page 7
Pale Tongue
“Bandcamp Fridays” will resume on September 2nd, and continue on October 7th, November 4th, and December 2nd.