Bandcamp’s Juneteenth fundraiser runs until midnight tonight

Until midnight tonight, the team over at Bandcamp are holding their third annual Juneteenth fundraiser, wherein they donate 100% of the platform’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund—to support their ongoing efforts to promote racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and public education.

Here’s a handful of KC and LFK musicians we think you should toss a few bucks to, in exchange for some excellent tunes.

BLACKSTARKIDS

SURF by BLACKSTARKIDS

Paris Williams

COCOA EP by paris williams

The Freedom Affair

Freedom Is Love by The Freedom Affair

The Bump Band

Our Music by The Bump Band

The Phantastics

Closer by The Phantastics

Approach

Elegant Knock by Approach

Ebony Tusks

Heal_Thyself by EBONY TUSKS

Radkey

GREEN ROOM by RADKEY

Page 7

The Call by Page 7

Pale Tongue

Pale Tongue by Pale Tongue

“Bandcamp Fridays” will resume on September 2nd, and continue on October 7th, November 4th, and December 2nd.