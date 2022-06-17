Bandcamp’s Juneteenth fundraiser runs until midnight tonight

Until midnight tonight, the team over at Bandcamp are holding their third annual Juneteenth fundraiser, wherein they donate 100% of the platform’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund—to support their ongoing efforts to promote racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and public education.

Here’s a handful of KC and LFK musicians we think you should toss a few bucks to, in exchange for some excellent tunes.

BLACKSTARKIDS

<a href="https://bedroomrecords.bandcamp.com/album/surf">SURF by BLACKSTARKIDS</a>

Paris Williams

<a href="https://btrswtparis.bandcamp.com/album/cocoa-ep">COCOA EP by paris williams</a>

The Freedom Affair

<a href="https://thefreedomaffair.bandcamp.com/album/freedom-is-love">Freedom Is Love by The Freedom Affair</a>

The Bump Band

<a href="https://bumpfunk.bandcamp.com/album/our-music">Our Music by The Bump Band</a>

The Phantastics

<a href="https://thephantastics.bandcamp.com/album/closer">Closer by The Phantastics</a>

Approach

<a href="https://approach.bandcamp.com/album/elegant-knock">Elegant Knock by Approach</a>

Ebony Tusks

<a href="https://ebonytusks.bandcamp.com/album/heal-thyself">Heal_Thyself by EBONY TUSKS</a>

Radkey

<a href="https://radkey.bandcamp.com/album/green-room">GREEN ROOM by RADKEY</a>

Page 7

<a href="https://page7.bandcamp.com/album/the-call">The Call by Page 7</a>

Pale Tongue

<a href="https://paletongue.bandcamp.com/album/pale-tongue">Pale Tongue by Pale Tongue</a>

“Bandcamp Fridays” will resume on September 2nd, and continue on October 7th, November 4th, and December 2nd.