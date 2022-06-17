Bandcamp’s Juneteenth fundraiser runs until midnight tonight

Brock Wilbur, Lauren Textor, Steph Castor,
Dsc 7758 Scaled

Blackstarkids live at The Truman. // Photo by Aaron Rhodes

Until midnight tonight, the team over at Bandcamp are holding their third annual Juneteenth fundraiser, wherein they donate 100% of the platform’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund—to support their ongoing efforts to promote racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and public education.

Here’s a handful of KC and LFK musicians we think you should toss a few bucks to, in exchange for some excellent tunes.

BLACKSTARKIDS

Paris Williams

The Freedom Affair

The Bump Band

The Phantastics

Approach

Ebony Tusks

Radkey

Page 7

Pale Tongue

“Bandcamp Fridays” will resume on September 2nd, and continue on October 7th, November 4th, and December 2nd.

Categories: Music
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More