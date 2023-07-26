August 2023 events highlight Jagged Little Pill, the Innovation Festival at Crown Center, Ben Folds, and Weyes Blood

Ongoing/Multiple

August 1-6

Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, Starlight

The Tony- and Grammy award-winning performance is coming to Starlight August 1-6. Featuring music from Alanis Morrissette and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Waitress, and the upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno), and a Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production of Jagged Little Pill: The Musical “vaults the audience to its collective feet.” Tickets range from $15-$97 and are available on Starlight’s website. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

August 3-5

Innovation Festival, Crown Center

Crown Center is once again hosting this year’s Innovation Festival from August 3-5. Get a first-hand look at the region’s forward-thinking in science and technology and apply to present your own innovations on the event’s website. The Innovation Festival is a great opportunity for students and those early in their careers to network with companies and other people in the innovation community. Registration ranges from $200-$750, depending on if you are a student or a professional. Registration can be completed online prior to the event or onsite the day of.

August 4-5

Matilda the Musical, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

August 10-12

Sarah Colonna, The Comedy Club of Kansas City

August 18-20

Ethnic Enrichment Festival 2023, Swope Park

August 25-26

Kaw River Roots Festival, Downtown Lawrence

EVENTS

August 2

The Front Bottoms, Grinders KC

Malibu Dream Bar: Boy Band Edition, Vignettes

Jeff Crosby, Knuckleheads

August 3

Miller Lite Hot Country Nights: Pecos & The Rooftops, Kansas City Live Block

Darrell Scott, Josh Garrett Band, Knuckleheads

August 4

toasterbath, Lavender Bride, late night, Replay Lounge

Sam Hunt, Azura Amphitheater

Ween, Grinders KC

August 5

KC Current Game Day with Red Shoe Society, Children’s Mercy Park

Spine “Raíces” LP Release, recordBar

Drugs & Attics, Jack Offs, Too Into It, Replay Lounge

Arson Class, New Rocket Union, Still Ill, miniBar

Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Risqué Revelry Romp ‘n Roll, The Arts Asylum

August 6

FINKEL, Lando Chill, Replay Lounge

The Speakeasy presents Effy Winter and James Benger, Swordfish Tom’s

Keelon Vann, Lee Samson, miniBar

August 7

Mike Brown, Sugarfoot Detour, Buck Creek, Replay Lounge

August 8

Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, Berlin, Starlight

Nathan Kalish & his Derechos, Fritz Hutchison, miniBar

August 9

Blankslate, Saving Miles Lemon, Oxford Remedy, miniBar

Katee Robert: Radiant Sin Tour, Venue 1235

Wildermiss, Encore Room

August 10

Ben Folds, Uptown Theater

Singer-songwriter and pianist Ben Folds is taking his What Matters Most Tour to KC on the heels of the June 2 release of the namesake album—his first studio album in eight years. Formerly of the ‘90s alternative rock trio, Ben Folds Five, Folds is known for his genre-bending music and unconventional instrumental approach. The extensive tour includes a blend of full-band, orchestra, and solo performances. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets run from $60-$70.

Spitalfield, recordBar

August 11

Sandbar Block Party 2023, The Sandbar

Q104’s Yallapalooza 2023 starring Parker McCollum, Azura Amphitheater

Galactic Empire – 1313 Mockingbird Lane’s 5 Year Anniversary, Granada

Backyard Band Series: Quite Frankly the Band, Venue 1235

August 12

Maddie & Tae, Uptown Theater

Bully, The Bottleneck

Fran Cosmo Band, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

SUMMERFEST Day Party, Tin Roof

Hip Hop 50 KC, The Gem Theater

OxyToxin, Sour Apple Surgery, GDB, Replay Lounge

August 13

Lee’s Summit Symphony 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert: America Meets Paris, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Levee Town Celebrates the Life of Donnie Miller, Knuckleheads

Starhaven Rounders, Replay Lounge

August 14

Pooch Plunge 2023, Lawrence Outdoor Aquatic Center

August 15

Raven Black w/ Living Dead Girl, Owls & Aliens, VIVO Live Events

Farewell Foosball League, Farewell KCMO

August 16

Seven Kingdoms, The Bottleneck

ZZ Top, Starlight

Hulvey: The Beautiful Tour, Encore Room

August 17

The Wallflowers, Uptown Theater

Miller Lite Hot Country Nights: Dylan Scott, Kansas City Live Block

August 18

Summer Concert: Elton John Experience, Riverfest Park

KIDZ BOP, Starlight

Daniel Champagne in Kansas City, The Black Box

August 19

Incubus, Azura Amphitheater

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

MoonShroom, Eureka Strings, Whiskey Mash, The Warwick

Trey Kennedy, The Midland

Girl Ultra, Granada

August 20

Soulja Boy, The Truman

Sub-Radio, Encore Room

August 21

The Skatalites, recordBar

August 22

Johnny Booth, Encore Room

Kings Kaleidoscope, The Truman

Smile Empty Soul, VIVO Live Events

August 23

Strings on the Green: Eboni Fondren Quartet, Chaz on the Plaza

August 24

Dead Register, The Bottleneck

Crusty Mustard Improv, The Black Box

August 25

Weyes Blood, The Truman

LA-based Natalie Mering, better known as the folk-pop artist Weyes Blood (sounds like ”Wise Blood”), is bringing her transcendent and wistful sound to The Truman on Friday, August 25, with support from Nick Hakim. Mering grew up singing in choirs before picking up her guitar at age 8. Her songs tell stories of ancient and modern myths with stunning nuance and ease. Tickets range from $25-$50. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Sir Chloe, The Bottleneck

The Black Keys, Starlight

August 26

Taking Back Sunday, Kansas City Live Block

N.D.V.S.T. Presents: Los Nuevos Reyes Del Reggaeton, The Madrid Theatre

Jelly Roll, T-Mobile Center

Charlie Parker Tribute Concert featuring Tia Fuller, Musical Theater Heritage Crown Center

Turnpike Troubadours, Azura Amphitheater

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns (Preseason), GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 27

Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R., Starlight

August 28

RAW Storytelling, The Black Box

August 29

The Chicks, Ben Harper, T-Mobile Center

Amanda Hughey, Sail Away Wine

August 30

Cannons, The Truman

The Mega-Monsters Tour: Gojira & Mastodon w/ special guest Lorna Shore, Azura Amphitheater

Zach Bryan Trampled by Turtles, JR Carroll, T-Mobile Center

August 31

MUSICOLOGY w/ NOVELT, Replay Lounge

The Resident Rogues, Gaslight Gardens

Curtis Salgado, Knuckleheads