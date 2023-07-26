August 2023 events highlight Jagged Little Pill, the Innovation Festival at Crown Center, Ben Folds, and Weyes Blood
Ongoing/Multiple
August 1-6
Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, Starlight
The Tony- and Grammy award-winning performance is coming to Starlight August 1-6. Featuring music from Alanis Morrissette and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Waitress, and the upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno), and a Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production of Jagged Little Pill: The Musical “vaults the audience to its collective feet.” Tickets range from $15-$97 and are available on Starlight’s website. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
August 3-5
Innovation Festival, Crown Center
Crown Center is once again hosting this year’s Innovation Festival from August 3-5. Get a first-hand look at the region’s forward-thinking in science and technology and apply to present your own innovations on the event’s website. The Innovation Festival is a great opportunity for students and those early in their careers to network with companies and other people in the innovation community. Registration ranges from $200-$750, depending on if you are a student or a professional. Registration can be completed online prior to the event or onsite the day of.
August 4-5
Matilda the Musical, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
August 10-12
Sarah Colonna, The Comedy Club of Kansas City
August 18-20
Ethnic Enrichment Festival 2023, Swope Park
August 25-26
Kaw River Roots Festival, Downtown Lawrence
EVENTS
August 2
The Front Bottoms, Grinders KC
Malibu Dream Bar: Boy Band Edition, Vignettes
Jeff Crosby, Knuckleheads
August 3
Miller Lite Hot Country Nights: Pecos & The Rooftops, Kansas City Live Block
Darrell Scott, Josh Garrett Band, Knuckleheads
August 4
toasterbath, Lavender Bride, late night, Replay Lounge
Sam Hunt, Azura Amphitheater
Ween, Grinders KC
August 5
KC Current Game Day with Red Shoe Society, Children’s Mercy Park
Spine “Raíces” LP Release, recordBar
Drugs & Attics, Jack Offs, Too Into It, Replay Lounge
Arson Class, New Rocket Union, Still Ill, miniBar
Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Risqué Revelry Romp ‘n Roll, The Arts Asylum
August 6
FINKEL, Lando Chill, Replay Lounge
The Speakeasy presents Effy Winter and James Benger, Swordfish Tom’s
Keelon Vann, Lee Samson, miniBar
August 7
Mike Brown, Sugarfoot Detour, Buck Creek, Replay Lounge
August 8
Boy George & Culture Club, Howard Jones, Berlin, Starlight
Nathan Kalish & his Derechos, Fritz Hutchison, miniBar
August 9
Blankslate, Saving Miles Lemon, Oxford Remedy, miniBar
Katee Robert: Radiant Sin Tour, Venue 1235
Wildermiss, Encore Room
August 10
Ben Folds, Uptown Theater
Singer-songwriter and pianist Ben Folds is taking his What Matters Most Tour to KC on the heels of the June 2 release of the namesake album—his first studio album in eight years. Formerly of the ‘90s alternative rock trio, Ben Folds Five, Folds is known for his genre-bending music and unconventional instrumental approach. The extensive tour includes a blend of full-band, orchestra, and solo performances. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets run from $60-$70.
Spitalfield, recordBar
August 11
Sandbar Block Party 2023, The Sandbar
Q104’s Yallapalooza 2023 starring Parker McCollum, Azura Amphitheater
Galactic Empire – 1313 Mockingbird Lane’s 5 Year Anniversary, Granada
Backyard Band Series: Quite Frankly the Band, Venue 1235
August 12
Maddie & Tae, Uptown Theater
Bully, The Bottleneck
Fran Cosmo Band, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City
SUMMERFEST Day Party, Tin Roof
Hip Hop 50 KC, The Gem Theater
OxyToxin, Sour Apple Surgery, GDB, Replay Lounge
August 13
Lee’s Summit Symphony 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert: America Meets Paris, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Levee Town Celebrates the Life of Donnie Miller, Knuckleheads
Starhaven Rounders, Replay Lounge
August 14
Pooch Plunge 2023, Lawrence Outdoor Aquatic Center
August 15
Raven Black w/ Living Dead Girl, Owls & Aliens, VIVO Live Events
Farewell Foosball League, Farewell KCMO
August 16
Seven Kingdoms, The Bottleneck
ZZ Top, Starlight
Hulvey: The Beautiful Tour, Encore Room
August 17
The Wallflowers, Uptown Theater
Miller Lite Hot Country Nights: Dylan Scott, Kansas City Live Block
August 18
Summer Concert: Elton John Experience, Riverfest Park
KIDZ BOP, Starlight
Daniel Champagne in Kansas City, The Black Box
August 19
Incubus, Azura Amphitheater
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
MoonShroom, Eureka Strings, Whiskey Mash, The Warwick
Trey Kennedy, The Midland
Girl Ultra, Granada
August 20
Soulja Boy, The Truman
Sub-Radio, Encore Room
August 21
The Skatalites, recordBar
August 22
Johnny Booth, Encore Room
Kings Kaleidoscope, The Truman
Smile Empty Soul, VIVO Live Events
August 23
Strings on the Green: Eboni Fondren Quartet, Chaz on the Plaza
August 24
Dead Register, The Bottleneck
Crusty Mustard Improv, The Black Box
August 25
Weyes Blood, The Truman
LA-based Natalie Mering, better known as the folk-pop artist Weyes Blood (sounds like ”Wise Blood”), is bringing her transcendent and wistful sound to The Truman on Friday, August 25, with support from Nick Hakim. Mering grew up singing in choirs before picking up her guitar at age 8. Her songs tell stories of ancient and modern myths with stunning nuance and ease. Tickets range from $25-$50. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Sir Chloe, The Bottleneck
The Black Keys, Starlight
August 26
Taking Back Sunday, Kansas City Live Block
N.D.V.S.T. Presents: Los Nuevos Reyes Del Reggaeton, The Madrid Theatre
Jelly Roll, T-Mobile Center
Charlie Parker Tribute Concert featuring Tia Fuller, Musical Theater Heritage Crown Center
Turnpike Troubadours, Azura Amphitheater
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns (Preseason), GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
August 27
Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R., Starlight
August 28
RAW Storytelling, The Black Box
August 29
The Chicks, Ben Harper, T-Mobile Center
Amanda Hughey, Sail Away Wine
August 30
Cannons, The Truman
The Mega-Monsters Tour: Gojira & Mastodon w/ special guest Lorna Shore, Azura Amphitheater
Zach Bryan Trampled by Turtles, JR Carroll, T-Mobile Center
August 31
MUSICOLOGY w/ NOVELT, Replay Lounge
The Resident Rogues, Gaslight Gardens
Curtis Salgado, Knuckleheads