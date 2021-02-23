ArtSpark webseries aims to renew the creative spark in all of us

ArtSpark offers collaboration with artists from diverse mediums who share what gets their creative impulses firing. The Kansas City Repertory Theatre has announced the new free web series to inspire artistic expression.

“Especially in this time of isolation, we are thrilled to share a new KCRep web-series that celebrates and connects you to an extraordinary array of Kansas City art-makers and creatives, says Stuart Carden, artistic director of the KCRep.

Each episode of the web series culminates with an “art prompt” designed by artistic associate Yetunde Felix-Ukwu and the guest artist. In episode one, Enrique Chi challenges viewers to write new lyrics to their favorite song.

Viewers can share their creations using #ArtSparksArt on social media or email them to artspark@kcrep.org. Follow and tag us @thefastpitch on Twitter or @thepitchkc on Instagram because we want to see your creations too. KCRep will feature some submissions in future episodes.

“The artistic scene in Kansas City is a proverbial gold mine,” says Felix-Ukwu. “There are so many artists whose work I am not familiar with, so each episode is an amazing opportunity for me to learn while sharing.”

Episode two features jazz legend Lonnie McFadden, a world-renowned songwriter, tap dancer, and trumpeter. McFadden will be performing live at his club, Lonnie’s Reno Club, February 26 and 27, and various dates in March.

To view current and upcoming episodes, visit the KCRep website.

“We all need art in our lives, and we hope to inspire the artist in you with ArtSpark,” says Carden.