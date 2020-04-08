Are you looking for a job? KC Career Network has 5,000

More than 40 Kansas City companies have listed thousands of open positions on KC Career Network to help those displaced by coronavirus. TeamKC, a talent attraction initiative of the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC), is leveraging KC Career Network to list more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available in industries including technology, professional services and health care.

Employers listing jobs through KC Career Network include: Amazon, CVS Health, Federal Reserve Bank of KC, H&R Block, Lowe’s, SelectQuote, United Health Group, United States Postal Service, UPS, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods, among others. Employment opportunities include IT/software, data analysis, finance, logistics/delivery, security, administrative and facilities management, health care/nursing, food preparation and more.

Positions range from an $8-per-hour grocery store packer to an operations manager salaried at $165,000, among other corporate and professional roles. The resource is free to use for both companies and job seekers.

“For the 300 companies in our network, TeamKC is a trusted resource. This puts us in a unique position to help those that have lost their jobs to find work with Kansas City’s regional and national employers,” said Jessica Palm, vice president and lead executive of TeamKC at the Kansas City Area Development Council. “Our team is actively identifying and tracking new positions that range from permanent corporate roles, to temporary work in areas deemed essential.”

TeamKC mobilized quickly to transform KC Career Network, its resume-sharing tool originally launched in 2014, into a job-listing site in the wake of abrupt layoffs and furloughs caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 160,000 people in Kansas and Missouri filed new unemployment claims in the final week of March.