April is National Donate Life Month. Here’s how you can contribute

The month of April is National Donate Life Month, a time that is dedicated to those who have donated life-giving materials such as organs or blood, and to encourage others to donate. According to the Health Resource and Services Administration, a person is added to the organ waitlist every nine minutes.

In a recent proclamation, President Joseph Biden urged Americans to join the registry of donors.

“Every day, 17 people in America die while waiting for a transplant. Yet, all of us have the power to help: one donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation, and can improve another 75 lives through eye and tissue donation,” says Biden. “If you have not signed up as an organ donor, we need your help to fill the gap between the availability of organs and people who need them. I encourage all Americans to give hope to those awaiting a match by visiting organdonor.gov for organ, eye, and tissue donation, and bloodstemcell.hrsa.gov for marrow donation.”

If you are interested in becoming a donor, here are actions you can take: