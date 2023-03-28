Applications due April 5 for Starlight’s Vincent Legacy Scholarship

For 17 years, Starlight has awarded Vincent Legacy Scholarships to qualified and deserving middle school students throughout the metro.

Applications are now open for 2023. Each $2,500 Vincent Legacy Scholarship provides students in the community the opportunity to pursue professional training in the performing arts.

“The Vincent Legacy Scholarship program encourages young performers to follow their passion at a time in which students are beginning to dream about what they’d like to pursue in life,” says Starlight’s Vice President of Community Engagement Alex Jones. “The Vincent Legacy Scholarship program provides professional training, support, and encouragement for their personal and artistic growth both on and off stage.”

Longtime Starlight supporters Greg and Rebecca Reid established the Vincent Legacy Scholarship program in 2006 in honor of Greg’s son, according to a press release. Since the program’s inception, Starlight and its supporters have awarded more than 50 students Vincent Legacy Scholarships.

To qualify for a Vincent Legacy Scholarship, students in grades 6, 7, and 8 must display a talent for the performing arts, have a strong interest in community service, and audition for Starlight’s scholarship committee on April 22. To assist with preparation for the audition, Starlight’s Community Engagement department will hold an optional one-day workshop for applicants April 16.

The application is available online and asks for a 300-word recommendation from the applicant’s parent or guardian and a 300-word letter from the student describing their personal goals for the scholarship. Applicants for Vincent Legacy Scholarships must apply by Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to be considered.