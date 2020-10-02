Apparition “Spookeasy” returns to Big Rip Brewery

Last year, North Kansas Citians were spooked, scared, and delighted by the premier of spookeasy Apparition. The pop-up cocktail bar gave attendees a peek of what we hope might be the afterlife, complete with pumpkins, skulls, and delicious and elaborate cocktails. Apparition disappeared a few days after Halloween, perhaps never to be seen again.

As of last night, the pop-up has returned as a tented outdoor event. The team behind the ghoul-themed party endeavour to bring back the spirit (and spirits) of the original event; albeit catering to a new set of safety and social protections.

Drink specials feature the Necronomicon and The Boomstick, keeping with the Lovecraftian brand. The drinks emphasize local Kansas City liquors and use this opportunity to show off some of the best brands KC has to offer; including Tom’s Town, S.D. Strong, J. Rieger, Lifted Spirits, Restless Spirits, and Mean Mule.

Apparition will run Thursdays to Saturdays, 6 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. at Big Rip Brewery located at 216 E 9th Ave, North Kansas City, MO 64116. The pop-up will end on Halloween night.

Disclaimer: Edward Schmalz has contributed writing for this site in the past, and is a member of the team behind this pop-up.