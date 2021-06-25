Announcing the Best of KC: roaring ’20s edition

Extra, extra! The biggest and longest-running Best of Kansas City is back to celebrate all the ritziest and jazziest things in our city. For 2021’s Best of KC, we’re popping the bubbly and toasting to the roaring ’20s. We have a lot to be proud of in the Paris of the Plains—and our Best of KC has over 500 categories to prove it.

Nominations for Best of Kansas City open July 6, and you’ll have until July 30 at 5:30 p.m. to tell us who’s the cat’s pajamas! There won’t be any categories for best spit curl or flapper dress, but you will get to spill on the best businesses, restaurants, local personalities, and more! Then, once all the nominations are in, you’ll shimmy on over to the voting page Sept. 1. After that, winners will be announced in The Pitch’s November Best of Kansas City issue.

Our Best of KC this year is shaping up to be spiffier than ever, but we need your help to make it a roaring success!

The Best of Kansas City 2021—Launching July 6

Looking for the Best of KC 2020? Last year we had nearly 45,000 people cast almost 700,000 votes in almost 450 categories. That’s big news, KC! Check out all of last year’s winners here.

Are you looking for more ways to promote your business this Best of KC season? Find out more info here.

Still have questions about Best of Kansas City? Check out our FAQs here.

Also, a big thanks to everyone who participated in The Pitch’s Roaring KC launch video:

Talya Groves — Singer, dancer, and actor

KC Canaries — Modern chorus girl troupe

Gary Lezak — KC meteorologist

Almost Andy Reid — Andy Reid Doppelganger

Brandon Smith — Freight House Fitness

Jeremy Danner — On-Premise Specialist & Brand Ambassador for 4 Hands Brewing Co.

Katie Camlin — Beer manager at Plaza Liquor

Eric Bunch — 4th District City councilman

Dave Jorgensen — Washington Post TikTok guy

Hartzell Gray — KC radio personality and KC Morning Show podcast host

Kitty — KC Morning Show podcast host

Tamara Day — Host of HGTV’s Bargain Mansions

Katie Gilchrist — Actor, producer, singer, director

KC Monarchs

The Phoenix

KC Public Library

Worlds of Fun

J. Rieger & Co.