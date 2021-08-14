Announcing a pair of late-summer Pride festivals, plus a sneak-peek this weekend

It doesn’t matter if you live in the Metro area, Wyandotte County, or Independence, KS—Pride is for everyone, and so is this pair of LGBTQIA+ festivals.

From August 21-22, Kansas City’s Pride Community Alliance is putting on the Show-Me Kansas City Pride Festival, which takes place at Frank A. Theis Park near the Plaza.

Folks can watch from the sidewalk or apply to join the Pride Parade, which kicks off the fest in Westport at 11 a.m. on Saturday and moves southward towards the park. Parade registrations range in cost from $50 to $200 and must be turned in by tomorrow, August 14, at noon.

As of Monday, most vendor space is sold out, but food trucks or booths can still apply to claim a spot at the fest.

Attendees of all ages can look forward to local acts on the main stage, artists and makers with wares for sale, and of course, food, drink, and community revelry. “Sunday is family focused with family friendly entertainment and activities,” reads a statement from the fest’s website.

If you want to experience a bit of Pride beforehand, head to Missie B’s in Midtown today for a Pride-themed drag show at 10 p.m. Tomorrow, August 14, come back anytime from noon to midnight for a day of fundraising shows, plus see the new Pride crosswalk on 39th St.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missie B’s Kansas City (@missiebskc)

Events this weekend consist of a drag king show, stand-up comedy, cabaret, and burlesque. You can also get vaccinated at no cost from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., which includes a free voucher into Missie B’s for the rest of the year.

Tickets for the Show-Me Kansas City Pride Festival are on sale now.

And that’s not all—Dusty Ray Bottoms is coming to downtown Independence, KS!

Project Q&A, the non-profit seeking empowerment and education for rural America’s LGBTQIA+ community, is bringing visibility to southeast Kansas with the 5th Annual Southeast Kansas Pride Festival.

The September 7-11 celebration includes both in-person and virtual events such as workshops, panel discussions, a community dinner, and a drag show.

The festival’s Lunch and Learn workshops will be live-streamed at noon on Facebook, and cover “mindful self-compassion, LGBTQ history, and climate change,” according to a statement from Project Q&A. Panel discussions—held on September 7 and 8—will highlight addiction in the queer community, among other topics.

A Pride Social will take place on September 9 at Stoney B’s pub in Independence. The next day, Booth Hotel will host the drag show, headlined by Dusty Ray Bottoms, who participated in Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Finally, look out for Pride in the Park on Saturday, September 11, and get in on live entertainment, vendors, food, and trivia. If you can stand any more small-town charm (you can), go ahead and attend the free community dinner afterward at the Booth Hotel. Stephanie Byers—the first openly transgender person to serve in the Kansas Legislature and the first transgender Native American person elected to office—is the keynote speaker.

Tickets for the 5th Annual Southeast Kansas Pride Festival are on sale now until September 9.