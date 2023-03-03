“An Evening with the ‘Rents” provides comedic catharsis for parents of kids on the autism spectrum

On Friday, March 10, at 7:30 P.M., the C. Stephen Metzler Hall at the Folly Theatre will host the 10th anniversary show of An Evening with the ‘Rents. The show features local stand-up comedians at early stages in their careers or with no stand-up experience who are also parents of children who have autism. The performers work with more established local comedians to craft their sets.

The show benefits Camp Encourage, a KC-based summer camp program designed for children on the autism spectrum.

With 500 anticipated guests, An Evening With the ‘Rents is unique in that all the comics are parents of autistic children or adults who are working alongside local comedians to craft their very raw life experiences into hilariously touching stories.

Dr. Keenan Stump, a speech therapist and the event’s creator, believes that this 10th anniversary provides the perfect opportunity to write a final chapter in the strange and improbable story of this exceptional Kansas City experience.

The show’s host and a frequent past performer, Lindy Katzer, interviewed with us at The Pitch about the show’s 10 year history, mission, and the impact it has had on the life of her and her family.

“I think what’s unique about this show is this is not content you’re going to find at any other open mic or comedy club in Kansas City,” says Katzer. “It’s equal parts hilarious and heartwarming. And also very cathartic, not just for the parents, but for the audience members. It’s like, we can talk about this taboo topic in an awesome, open, loving way, and about the joys and the hilariousness that goes along with parenting any kid, right, but we get to tell the stories now too, because we have this spotlight.”

Katzer participated in the first ever An Evening with the ‘Rents show ten years ago as a fledgling stand-up comedian who had never performed before. She says the show changed her life and set her on the path of touring different cities in the United States and performing stand-up comedy at clubs and venues across the Midwest.

“I’m not saying that every parent has gone through Evening with the ‘Rents has become a stand-up comic,” says Katzer. “But just that ability to be up on stage and have a captivated audience care and, like, hang on to your words that you’re saying about your kid… it gives them this new platform.”

Katzer is also a Registered Nurse, and she says she became an RN when her son, Waylon, was diagnosed with autism.

“I kind of have, I think, probably grown in my career as a nurse because of also being a comedian and learning to see the lighter side of life,” says Katzer. “Sometimes you think things look really bad, but I know there’s a punchline somewhere, usually in life. That’s a little Patch Adams-y, probably.”

Katzer says practicing stand-up comedy has also improved her parenting style, and her children love attending her stand-up sets.

“I believe there’s power in laughter,” says Katzer. “Sometimes it’s like when you’re walking through your house and you see poop on your carpet, and you’re like I could either lose my shit right now, or I could just laugh about this and go on.”

She says two of her four children recently went on tour with her through Wisconsin as well, though they skipped out on her Madison show to attend a Bucs game.

Katzer’s husband has supported her stand-up career which has taken off since her involvement with An Evening with the ‘Rents by buying her a ukulele.

“I always joke in my standup sets and say he got it for me so I’d have something to do besides him, because he’s scared of having more kids,” says Katzer. “She keeps me from getting pregnant, so I named her Mirena.”

In previous years, An Evening with the ‘Rents has gained national attention (and stirred controversy) after local news crews covered the evening, leading to discussions about issues surrounding the event (e.g., parental empowerment, humor as stress release, equality of opportunity, etc.).

In 2016, Stump was awarded the Avant-Garde Award for Innovation in Fundraising and honored with the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat for EWTR’s positive impact on the Kansas City community.

A documentary of the parents’ transformations into stand-up comedians has been filmed, culminating with their performance—expected to be released by Fall of 2023.

Tickets to An Evening with the ‘Rents can be purchased online. The show begins 7:30 P.M. Friday, March 10. The Folly Theater is located at 300 W 12th Street, Kansas City, MO.