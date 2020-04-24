American Shaman donates 10,000 sanitizer products to KC homeless shelters

American Shaman CEO Vince Sanders alongside former Kansas City Chief’s Niel Smith and Tim Grunhard donated over 10,000 hand sanitizer products to 11 local homeless outreach centers on April 23.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Shaman has begun producing hand sanitizer products to first responders and is now turning to local shelters for members of the community experiencing homelessness. “All people deserve health and wellness,” says Sanders. “Our hope is that these products will provide some comfort in this time of need,” he adds.

American Shaman made donations to the following shelters:

Bishop Sullivan Center Troost

Bishop Sullivan Center Truman

Guadalupe Center

Hope Faith Ministries

Operation Breakthrough

Crosslines

Redemptorist Center

Reconciliation Services

Journey To New Life

Shelter KC

Community LINC