American Shaman donates 10,000 sanitizer products to KC homeless shelters

Celia Searles,
Nw Cbd American Shaman Min

Courtesy American Shaman

American Shaman CEO Vince Sanders alongside former Kansas City Chief’s Niel Smith and Tim Grunhard donated over 10,000 hand sanitizer products to 11 local homeless outreach centers on April 23.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, American Shaman has begun producing hand sanitizer products to first responders and is now turning to local shelters for members of the community experiencing homelessness. “All people deserve health and wellness,” says Sanders. “Our hope is that these products will provide some comfort in this time of need,” he adds.

American Shaman made donations to the following shelters:

Bishop Sullivan Center Troost
Bishop Sullivan Center Truman
Guadalupe Center
Hope Faith Ministries 
Operation Breakthrough
Crosslines
Redemptorist Center
Reconciliation Services
Journey To New Life
Shelter KC
Community LINC

 

Categories: News
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.