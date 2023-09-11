Amazon’s Kelce documentary follows Jason (and Travis) through a year of New Heights and crushing lows

Kelce is an intimate and emotional feature-length documentary that chronicles Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce’s 2022 season, which began with him confronting one of the most challenging decisions any professional athlete will ever face: is now the time to hang it up?

After deciding to return for his 12th NFL season, Kelce embarked on a remarkable journey, highlighted by the arrival of his third daughter; the debut of his chart-topping podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis; and a history-making Super Bowl appearance that placed the entire Kelce family at the center of the sports world. But as the season came to a close, Kelce was still left grappling with what life looks like after he moves on from the game he loves, and if this hungry dog has one more run in him.

Kelce takes viewers behind the scenes of Jason Kelce’s life, portraying the peaks and valleys of him and his family’s lives during his 12 season in the NFL. Conveying a fly on the wall point of view, this film captivates viewers, showing the intersection of football, family, and peace of mind. Regardless of which team you root for, this emotional rollercoaster of a documentary is for everyone. It is hard for someone to dislike the Kelce family after they had the eyes of the entire nation on their eccentric personalities all of Super Bowl week. From the get go, the program gives context of how the Kelce brothers got to where they are today. Jason was fundamental in the success that Kansas City beloved, Travis has had in his career and likewise. Going back to their youth and college days, the documentary does a superb job of showing the highs and lows during their upbringing with parents, Ed and Donna.

Interviews from all of the Kelce family members, as well as close friends and colleagues of Jason put the background of who he is off the field into perspective. Through their memories, good and bad, they share with viewers the heart and soul that make up this six foot three, 282 pound man.

Stepping into the family’s living spaces allows viewers a glimpse into who Kelce is as a family man. He can frequently be seen tumbling around the yard with his two oldest daughters, Wyatt and Elliotte or joking around with his wife, Kylie.

The family dynamic is quite similar to most ordinary households, besides the fact that an NFL offensive lineman is chasing around his small children. The energy surrounding family life is wholesome and heartwarming to watch in the film.

Being an offensive lineman in the NFL will leave you with some bumps and bruises, especially over a 12 year span. The long term effects that consistent hits to the head and body have on an individual is substantial to their future health.

Throughout the film, viewers take notice of Kelce’s aches and pains during his days off. Time spent playing with his children is sometimes cut short due to the damage he has entailed as the season has gone on.

Having seen how much family means to Kelce throughout the documentary, it is easy to understand the struggles that come with being a father of soon to be three as a professional athlete, with his third daughter, Bennett’s, due date just a couple of weeks after Super Bowl LVII.

During this time, the documentary pictures the uphill battle that Kylie and Jason experience while maneuvering through Super Bowl week, up until the celebration of life. Shortly after, Kelce is faced with the decision to retire or play in year 13.

With urgency from his wife to remain healthy enough for his children’s childhoods, there was a tough verdict to be held.

After much thought and consideration, Kelce decided that he was going to join the Eagles for another year of hard hits and pancakes.

Fighting the mental challenge of whether to continue playing football or not was definitely taxing on Kelce. He stuck to his gut through and through, and has now started the season off 1-0 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Being unapologetically yourself until the whole world accepts how great you are. That’s a Philly thing,” he says.

Kelce premiers on Sept. 12 and can be found on Amazon Prime.