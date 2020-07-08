All Kauffman Center events postponed until 2021

The Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, and Harriman-Jewell Series announced that all events scheduled for 2020 at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts will no longer take place due to building restrictions and social distancing guidelines.

The organizations reached this conclusion based on current information about the pandemic and the impact it has on the community. COVID-19 has stopped all activity at the Kauffman Center since mid-March. Paul Schofer, president and CEO of the center said in a press release that organizations determined it was in the best interest of their shared audiences, artists, staff, volunteers, and guests that resources are conserved now to put them in a stronger position to return for a “dynamic and robust” season next calendar year.

“We each remain committed to our mission to enrich the lives of our communities throughout the region, country and world by offering extraordinary and diverse performing arts experiences,” Schofer said. “We cannot wait to welcome all of our audiences back to the Kauffman Center.”

Jeffery Bentley, the executive director for The Kansas City Ballet, stated that the past few months have been enormously challenging for the organization and for all performing arts in the nation. He’s confident that the dancers will return to the stage soon and will deliver those “uniquely personal experiences that each patron carries with them when they leave the theater.” He added that announcements regarding new programming initiatives at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity will be coming soon, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary in August.

The Kansas City Symphony is rearranging its season to present Classic, Pops, and Family Series concerts beginning in January and running through the end of June. Danny Beckley, executive director of the Kansas City Symphony said that they’ll continue to make music through whatever means they can.

“The need to perform great music is hardwired into our DNA, and we will not be silenced by this pandemic. We are developing plans for this fall that include chamber music with small ensembles of musicians, with live performances online and outdoors to the maximum extent possible,” Beckley said. “We are optimistic that society is more successfully dealing with the pandemic six months from now, and so from January to June, we are developing plans to safely present our full subscription series in Helzberg Hall.”

Deborah Sandler, the general director and CEO of the Lyric Opera of Kansas City said that their energy is now focused on reimagining a revised and exciting season at their Production Arts building and that fans should look for an announcement shortly.

Clark Morris, the series executive and artistic director of the Harriman-Jewell Series, added that most performances scheduled for the 2020-2021 season will be pushed back to the 2021-2022 season. He also said that even though its been recast, the organization will actively contribute to the Kansas City cultural landscape in the near future and that the 56th season must be reimagined in a way to serve the community.

The events postponed are listed below:

September 9–13 – Kansas City Symphony – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert, Helzberg Hall

September 18–20 – Kansas City Symphony – Bohemian Rhapsody: Queen’s Greatest Hits, Helzberg Hall

September 26–October 4 – Lyric Opera of Kansas City – La Traviata, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

September 27 – Kansas City Symphony – Buckets N Boards, Helzberg Hall

October 1 – Kansas City Symphony – Richard Marx with the Kansas City Symphony, Helzberg Hall

October 7 – Harriman-Jewell Series – Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops on Tour, performing Lights, Camera…Music! Six Decades of John Williams, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

October 9 – Harriman-Jewell Series – Parsons Dance, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

October 9-11 – Kansas City Symphony – Classical Series Opening Weekend! Stern Conducts Brahms’ First and Schumann, Helzberg Hall

October 16-25 – Kansas City Ballet – Dracula, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

October 17 – Harriman-Jewell Series – Renée Fleming, soprano in recital, Helzberg Hall

October 24 – Harriman-Jewell Series – Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, Zell Music Director, Helzberg Hall

October 25 – Kansas City Symphony – Halloween Symphony Spooktacular!, Helzberg Hall

October 29 – Kansas City Symphony – Silent Film + Live Organ: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Helzberg Hall

October 30–November 1 – Kansas City Symphony – Gil Shaham Plays Brahms with Schumann’s Fourth, Helzberg Hall

November 7–15 – Lyric Opera of Kansas City – The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

November 13-15 – Kansas City Symphony – Audra McDonald with the Kansas City Symphony, Helzberg Hall

November 20-22 – Kansas City Symphony – Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis, Helzberg Hall

November 27-29 – Kansas City Symphony – From Darkness into Light: Mozart, Elgar and Walton, Helzberg Hall

December 3-24 – Kansas City Ballet – The Nutcracker, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

December 4-6 – Kansas City Symphony – Handel’s Messiah, Helzberg Hall

December 7 – Harriman-Jewell Series – Canadian Brass Holiday Concert, Helzberg Hall

December 9-10 – Kansas City Symphony – Holidays with Kenny G, Helzberg Hall

December 18-21 – Kansas City Symphony – Christmas Festival, Helzberg Hall

December 22-24 – Kansas City Symphony – Film + Live Orchestra: Home Alone, Helzberg Hall

January 16 – Harriman-Jewell Series – Dorrance Dance, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

February 22 – Harriman-Jewell Series – Joyce DiDonato’s Songplay, Helzberg Hall

March 14 – Harriman-Jewell Series – Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, Helzberg Hall