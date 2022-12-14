Adam Sandler Live wastes the good surprise on KC with T-Mobile show in Feb.

The successful comedy tour Adam Sandler Live extends its show to 11 new cities in 2023. The beloved actor, writer, and producer, with a stop at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

This March, Adam Sander will receive the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, according to the Associated Press. With his last concert tour recorded by Netflix in 100% Fresh back in 2018, Adam Sandler is set to perform a wide set of songs and his unique style of comedy on stage.

Tickets will be available on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. on the Live Nation website.