AAPI Heritage Month with Cafe Cà Phê: Saranya Tosriprasert

For Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we teamed up with Catcall magazine to highlight the AAPI team members who make Kansas City’s first Vietnamese coffee shop Cafe Cà Phê possible. Check out the entire series here.

What’s your title at Cafe Cà Phê?

Barista and Drink Specialist

Where is your family’s country of origin?

Bangkok, Thailand

What brought you and/or your family to Kansas City?

Marriage

When did you start working at Cafe Cà Phê and how did you get connected?

I found them on Instagram and really wanted to try. After visiting their shop at West Bottoms and joining the AAPI rally, I really liked and wanted to be friends with Jackie and Madoka. Then they asked me to join their last day pop-up at the West Bottoms, and Jackie asked if I wanted to work with her. Yes, of course, I did.

Cafe Cà Phê is all about the culture. How do you see your culture fitting in?

Thailand is not so far from Vietnam. I did a solo travel to Vietnam too. And I am Thai-Chinese. Some of our Asian cultures are really quite similar. Like the Lunar New Year.

How has working at Cafe Cà Phê impacted your connection to the Kansas City AAPI community?

It opens lots of chances for me to meet new people, especially Asian friends. I can expand my wings and explore more visions from different angles, because I’d never been to the U.S. before. I’ve learned a lot.

Can you share something about your culture that maybe our readers wouldn’t know about?

We have Thai New Year in April, which is very fun. While adults go to temple for traditional activities, young adults, teens, and even kids have water wars on the streets. I hope we can do it again after the pandemic. Bummer.

What does AAPI Heritage Month mean to you?

It is my first time paticipating in it. Since I’m from Thailand, I’ve never experienced AAPI Heritage Month directly. But I heard and saw a lot of news. I wish I could do something to help the community or even spread more information around and let my Thai friends learn more about it, too.

What are three fun facts about you?

I was born on Thai New Year. I can speak Thai and a bit of Mandarin. I hate Dr. Pepper and love Andy’s Frozen Custard.

What’s your Cafe Cà Phê drink order?

Hella Good latte

What’s your theme song?

“I Love How You Love Me.” It’s my song with my partner.

How can we support your community/culture in Kansas City?

Please visit us to experience our cultures, and feel free to talk with us. I’m happy to tell you all what I know about my culture.