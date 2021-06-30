A whole mess of fresh July events for you and yours

First Fridays are back this month, along with a host of other highly anticipated events. From Q Kansas City BBQ Festival to The Black Creatures concerts, from LARPing to goat yoga, there’s a little something for everyone. Check it out below and follow our calendar chock-full of events around the city for more updates.

Events Running Beyond July

July 1-March 2022

Testimony: African American Artists Collective, Nelson Atkins Museum of Art

July 1-January 2022

Auschwitz, Union Station Kansas City

Fridays from July 9 to August 6

Camp Wornall / Majors, Alexander Majors House Museum

July 10-March 2022

Castles, Cottages, and Crime, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

July 30-August 7

Heartland Chamber Music Festival, Midwest Trust Center

July 31-August 1

Missouri Wine and Jazz/Blues Festival, Kansas City WWI Museum and Memorial

Thursdays through August 26

Mission Market, 5635 Johnson Drive, Mission, KS 66202

Saturdays through September 25

Merriam Farmers’ Market, Merriam Marketplace

Saturdays through October 30

Lenexa Farmers’ Market, Lenexa Civic Campus

Saturdays through November 20

Downtown Lawrence Farmers’ Market, Downtown Lawrence

July 3-4

True Crime Podcast Festival, Loews Kansas City Hotel

KC Air Show feat. US Navy Blue Angels, New Century Air Center, kcairshow.org

Celebrate the 4th of July with a spectacular view at this year’s KC Air Show, headlined by the United States Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron. General admission tickets are $35 for adults in advance and $45 at the gate. At an additional cost, tickets from the event’s premium packages can gain access to perks like boxed seats, food and beverages, and shuttle and golf cart access. Got tickets to the 2020 show? You’re in luck, those tickets will be honored at the 2021 show.

July 3-25

Annie, Jewish Community Center, Overland Park, KS

July 4-25

KCAC June Exhibitions: Margo Kren, Jim Needham, and Brian Spies, Kansas City Arts Coalition

July 4

J Fowler, Parlor, multiple dates

Free Sunday Open Jam, Knuckleheads, multiple dates

Dagorhir Boffer LARP, Meadowmere Park

Ryan Lynch, KC Wine Co.

July 5

Karaoke Monday with Vanessa Davis, The Black Box Theater

History Geek Camp, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center

July 6

The Suicide Squad, Theatrical film release

Nature Walk at Baker Wetlands Discovery Center, Lawrence, KS

Anastasia, Starlight Theater

July 7

Blues Traveller, Knuckleheads

Visit the Museum, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, multiple dates

Guided Docent Tour, 21c Museum Hotel Kansas City

Mobile Food Pantry, Clay County Public Health Center

July 8

Grinch-mas in July, KC Wine Co.

The Black Creatures with Adeta Marie and Bad Alaskan, The Black Box Theater

Drawing at the Museum with Sharon Hunter-Putsch, Kansas City Art Institute

Kitchen Kids Go to the Farm, Gladstone Community Center

July 9-11

Q Kansas City BBQ Festival, Arrowhead Stadium, kcbbqfest.com

Show your favorite KC BBQ spot some love while also giving, say, San Antonio’s 2M Smokehouse a try. Local pitmasters include Deborah “Shorty” and Mary “Little” Jones (Jones Bar-B-Q), Jeff Stehney (Joe’s Kansas City), and Todd Johns (Plowboys BBQ). Keep an eye out for Operation BBQ Relief, whose set-up features Stan Hays and John David Wheeler. OBR is a nonprofit organization that brings hot meals to communities and first responders in the wake of disasters like the 2011 EF5 tornado in Joplin. Entry is free, and festival-goers can choose to buy BBQ and drinks inside or go the all-you-can-eat route with a $79 Pit Pass.

KCMPT New Playwright Festival, Just Off Broadway Theater

July 10

Water Lantern Festival, Frank A. Theis Park

Ryan Grace Memorial Hambino, Hamburger Mary’s

Calvin Arsenia, Lemonade Park

Par 3 One Club Challenge, Hy-Vee Arena

Adam Stuber, KC Wine Co.

Raj Mall Open Studio and Concert Series: Fritz Hutchison and Jametatone, 2829 E. 7 St.

Knock Kneed Sally, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Backyard Movies: Ghostbusters, Screenland Armour

The SmartAlecs, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Beginners Photography Class, National WWI Museum and Memorial

Saturdays with the Swing, Alexander Majors Historic Museum

Book Sale, Lawrence Public Library, multiple dates

Brunch and Day Party, Soirée Steakhouse and Oyster Bar

July 11

Cameron Russel, KC Wine Co.

Dagorhir Boffer LARP, Meadowmere Park

Matt Carillo, 1747 Summit St.

July 12

St. Joseph Patee House and Glore Museum Tours, High Blue Wellness Center

KidScape Summer Adventures: Retro Week, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center

July 12-15

MCHE Summer Institute: The Path to Genocide, Union Station

July 13

Sunflower Writers Workshop, Online

July 14

Charity Drag Bingo, Hamburger Mary’s

July 15

Gallery Guided Meditation, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Pints on the Patio: Jessica Page, Kansas City Irish Center

July 16

Kadesh Flow / NuBlvckCity / Mensa Deathsquad / DJ Skeme, Lemonade Park

Nick Nave, KC Wine Co.

Weekender, Crown Center Square

Backyard Movies: Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Screenland Armour

EMS: Extemporaneous Music Society, 1747 Summit St.

Meghan the Band, Aztec Shawnee Theater

The Cubanisms, The Ship

The Night House, Theatrical

July 16-18

Crypticon KC, KCI Expo Center, www.crypticonkansascity.com

Tube of fake blood leftover from last Halloween? Now’s your time to shine. Mid-July, the tenth annual everything-haunted-and-spooky Crypticon convention takes over KCI Expo Center. The event promises steampunk, goth, cosplay, and anime vibes, plus live music, magic, and comedy. Scream queen Dee Wallace of E.T. and The Hills Have Eyes fame will be there to answer questions and take photos, as will Titanic’s villainous Billy Zane, among others. Some panel topics include The Walking Dead and Rob Zombie’s Halloween. Single day tickets range in price from $20 for Sunday to $35 for Saturday, while full weekend passes are $60 each. VIP weekend tickets are available for $75 each or $120 for two. Remember: never feed the gremlins after midnight.

July 17

for King and Country, Azura Amphitheater

Ukuleles: Beginner Workshop for Children 10 and Under, Shawnee Town 1929 Museum

Matt Snook, KC Wine Co.

Raj Mall Open Studio and Concert Series: Fritz Hutchison and Jametatone, 2829 E. 7 St.

Eat Drink Play: An Evening of Fun for Grownups, Wonderscope Children’s Museum

Backyard Moves: Twister, Screenland Armour

Better Off Dead, Aztec Shawnee Theater

Soul Jazz with KC Green, The Ship

Moonlight Bike Ride, Old Town Lenexa

Maria the Mexican / the MGDs, Lemonade Park

Pop-Up Yoga, Kansas City Museum, multiple dates

Bingo and Brunch, Chicken ‘N Pickle

Christmas in July, Wyandotte County Lake

July 18

Erica McKenzie, KC Wine Co.

Dagorhir Boffer LARP, Meadowmere Park

Leah Sproul, 1747 Summit St.

Everclear / Living Colour / Hoobastank / Wheatus, Grinders

Kansas City Nutrition and Wellness Festival, Somerset Ridge Vineyard and Winery

The Great Car Show, National WWI Museum and Memorial

July 19

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard with Poison, Kauffman Stadium

July 20-25

The Illusionists, Starlight Theater

July 20

Pre-War European Jewry, MCHE via Zoom

July 23

Nathan Corsi, KC Wine Co.

Weekender, Crown Center Square

Moose with a Scarf: Neon Kingdom Debut Concert and Album Launch Party, Shawnee City Hall

Backyard Movies: Labyrinth, Screenland Armour

Matt Carillo, 1747 Summit St.

Old, Theatrical film release

Summer Chill Art and Craft Expo, The Pavilion at John Knox Village

4-H on the Farm: Outdoor Art Adventure, Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum

Friday Afternoon Camp: Native People of Missouri, Alexander Majors Historic Museum

Friday in the Park, William E. Macken City Park, multiple dates

July 24-28

Grand Carnivale, Worlds of Fun, worldsoffun.com

Worlds of Fun amusement park is back with another season of vibrant sensory magnificence. For a week in July, the park gets lit with the Spectacle of Color Parade, a “joyous procession of cultural traditions from around the globe.” As day turns to night, the parade becomes a Carnivale street party, where guests can witness high-energy entertainment, dancing, and international cuisine. Expect street performances, floats, games, and crafts, too—maybe a glimpse of the King of Carnivale himself. Season passes for the park range in price from $75 to $202, and daily admission tickets start at $35.

July 24

Paseo’s ALL Alumni BBQ, Oak Park

Bryton Stoll, KC Wine Co.

Route 66, Aztec Theater

Josh Abbott Band, PBR Big Sky

Backyard Movies: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Screenland Armour

The Grisly Hand, The Ship

North KC YMCA Youth Triathlon, North KC YMCA

Dagorhir Boffer LARP, Meadowmere Park

Chris Stewert, KC Wine Co.

Songwriting Workshop with Holly Arrowsmith, National Airline History Museum

Dillingham-Lewis Museum Ghost Hunt, Blue Springs Historical Society

July 26

WWE RAW, T-Mobile Center

July 27

Educational Series: Plan for Tomorrow, Today, Alexander Majors House Museum

The Lone Bellow, Knuckleheads

July 28

Jammin’ on the Green with the Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra, Shawnee Town 1929 Museum

July 29

Miguel, KC Wine Co.

Backyard Movies: Pitch Perfect, Screenland Armour

July 30

The Green Knight, Theatrical film release

Sunset Goat Yoga, The Barn on Hickory, Stewartsville, MO

Friday Afternoon Camp: Underground Railroad, Alexander Majors Historic Museum

Newsies, The Theater in the Park, Shawnee, KS

Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival, E.H. Young Riverfront

July 31

Oddities and Curiosities Expo, KC Convention Center, odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com

If you’ve ever found yourself desperate to take a jackalope taxidermy class, you’re in luck: the traveling convention for lovers of the peculiar comes to KC at July’s end. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo hand selects vendors and artists who deal in bizarre arts including taxidermy, horror-inspired artwork, antiques, artisanal oddities, torture-y medical devices, bones and skulls, dark jewels and clothing, and, according to the site, “funeral collectables.” We’re not scared, but we’re not not scared. General admission tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance or $15 day-of. The jackalope class is $120 per person.

The Cadillac Three, Knuckleheads

And a few events in early August (as a bonus)

August 3

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit / Lucinda Williams, Azura Amphitheater

Jason Mraz, Starlight Theater

August 5

Foo Fighters and Radkey, Azura Amphitheater

August 6

Tanya Tucker, Knuckleheads

August 7

Garth Brooks, Arrowhead Stadium

The Decemberists, Grinders

August 8

ZZ Top / Willie Nelson / George Thorogood, Azura Amphitheater