A very nice Chiefs poem from 1987

A Chiefs poem from 1987
Brock Wilbur,
We’re heading into the Super Bowl and we’re gonna publish everything that we like about our good, good team. That said: a member of the community sent in this poem they wrote in support of the Chiefs in 1987. It is… a really good poem? Just thought we’d share it with you.

America’s Gladiators (Super Bowl Sunday Version)

night embraces the American horizon,
and January has faded,
zebras now whistle beneath the roaring crowd,
wintry pigskin lay frozen at chalk mark,
surrounded by blooded jerseys,
behind the face mask eyepaint,
one universal unspoken thought rises from field
echoing the nation,
“It’s Super Bowl Sunday…
war time.”
Categories: Culture
Tags: , , ,

A word to our readers:

For nearly 40 years, The Pitch has served as the independent voice of Kansas City — a source of investigative reporting, unflinching political commentary, and street-level arts and culture coverage. We have always been free, whether in print or online, and we intend to remain so. Unfortunately, online advertising alone cannot sustain the kind of independent local journalism to which Pitch readers have been accustomed for the better part of the last four decades.

If you appreciate what we do, we hope you will consider making a financial contribution, which you can do by clicking the "Support Us" button in the bottom-right-hand corner of your screen. It takes less than a minute, and your generosity will help us continue to produce vital, progressive, and honest journalism in the city we all love. Thank you.

More