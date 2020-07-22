A new cheese shop in Brookside, a mini food hall in Westport, Lemonade Park debuts, plus more food and drink events for your week

Wednesday, July 22

Let’s get the important news out of the way—there is a new cheese shop in Brookside! Geo’s Cheese (221 Gregory Boulevard) is owned and operated by Spencer Woodward, a longtime cheese wholesaler (and though he doesn’t know it yet, my new best friend). Geo’s specializes in a wide selection of cheddars, Goudas, Havartis, and Italian cheeses, as well as smoked meats, flatbreads, crackers, and other cheesy accouterments. A liquor license is pending, and visitors can expect a small selection of wines in the near future. Geo’s is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Cheese. Cheeeese.

Saturday, July 25

Double Shift Brewing Company (412 East 18th Street) turns 5 today, and it is celebrating with a bunch of special release beers (including to-be-named collaboration beers), the Mr. Bevis BBQ truck, and new merchandise. Double Shift has also increased its outdoor seating capacity and is recommending good social distancing and safety practices. Enjoy good beer and support this good brewery’s birthday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

J. Rieger & Co’s Parking Lot Provisions is back at 2700 Guinotte in the East Bottoms. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., pick up slices from Stag Pizza, Dole whips from KC Whip Co. (fruit whips, friends!), vegan bites from Dead Beet Eats, sausages from Local Pig, all the sweets from Bloom Baking Co., savory dishes from Paseo Grill, fresh tortillas from Yoli Tortilleria, juices and snacks from Ruby Jean’s Juicery, pickles from KC Canning Co., and lots more. Get the full range of details including exactly what you can buy here.

Enjoy a remote or in-person wine brunch hosted by Tannin Wine Bar (1526 Walnut Street) today at 2 p.m. Katharina Prüm, owner of the much-celebrated J. J. Prüm Winery of Mosul, Germany, will be guiding the wine tasting from Germany via everyone’s absolute favorite videoconferencing app, Zoom. Guests can either dine-in or pick up their wine and dishes ahead of time to enjoy at home. Dishes include a trout Schnitzel with braised red cabbage, and local Sausages with horseradish whipped potatoes and sauerkraut, among others, all paired with incomparable German Rieslings. In-person dining options range from $75 per person to $115 per person, and in-home dining options start at $30 (items are all available a-la-carte). View all the options via Tock.

Lemonade Park (1617 Gennessee Street) is KC’s newest outdoor pop-up concert and dining space, a passion project from Wes Gartner and Jill Myers (Moxie Catering, Voltaire, and the Golden Ox), and Steve Tulipana from the Record Bar. This social distancing-emphasized venue features live local music, limited entry, and well-spaced picnic table and bench seating, along with the option of contact-free food and drink orders from Voltaire, plus lots of hand sanitizer and handwashing stations. With your dishes and drinks tonight you can watch local bands Various Blonde, Yum, and Redder Moon. Pick up advance tickets here (a VIP table for 6 runs about $150, or you can get individual tickets for $20 before fees). The Pitch will have a post up soon with much more information about Lemonade Park, and we’ll update this post with that link when it’s available.

Tuesday, July 28

Westport’s Atomic Cowboy officially opens today at 8 a.m. at 4144 Pennsylvania. The Denver-based food hall-like concept has patiently waited several extra months for its opportunity to bring KC its over-the-top food and drink menus. On offer: Southern-style fresh-baked biscuit sandwiches and entrees including a Nashville hot chicken biscuit with tangy pickles and biscuit pot pie from Denver Biscuit Company; big, floppy slices of New York-style pizza from Fat Sully’s; and decadent soft serve ice cream from Frozen Gold (one option here is a swirly vanilla cone topped with salted potato sticks and brown sugar fudge). Atomic Cowboy is also proud to be a cocktail bar that opens at 8 a.m. and stays open until 10 p.m. or later. Online orders for pickup will be available via Atomic Cowboy’s website for those who aren’t ready or willing to dive back in to boozy Westport hangs (me).