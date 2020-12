A community list (in progress) of local restaurants open on Xmas/New Year’s

When it comes to the holidays, sometimes you don’t feel like preparing a huge meal for yourself and your loved one. The Pitch is rounding up a list of local restaurants that will cook for you instead. Don’t see your favorite spot on here? Message us here so we can add it!

Open on Christmas Day:

Stock Hill — 11:30 am – 8 pm

Open on New Year’s Eve/Day:

J Rieger’s Monogram Lounge —

New Year’s Eve: 3 – 9:30 pm

Rye (Plaza and Leawood locations) —

New Year’s Eve: 5 – 11 pm

New Year’s Day: Brunch: 9:30 am – 3 pm; Dinner 5 – 11 pm

Lazia at the Crossroads Hotel — New Year’s Day Dinner with limited availability remaining

Novel — Brunch: 11 am – 1:30 pm; Dinner: 5 – 9 pm

Q39: New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 11 am – 9 pm

Open for both (and then some):

Brio Italian Grille —

Christmas Eve: Open 11 am – 10 pm

Christmas Day: Open 11 am – 9 pm

New Year’s Eve: Open 11 am – 10 pm

New Year’s Day: Open 11 am – 10 pm

Bravo! Italian Kitchen —

Christmas Eve: Open 11 am – 10 pm

Christmas Day: Open 11 am – 9 pm

New Year’s Eve: Open 11 am – 10 pm

New Year’s Day: Open 11 am – 10 pm

Fogo de Chao —

Christmas Eve: 11:00 am – 9:30 am; Dinner $ All Day

Christmas Day: 11:00 am – 10:00 am; Dinner $ All Day

New Year’s Eve: 11:00 am – 10:00 am; Dinner $ All Day

New Year’s Day: 11:00 am – 10:30 am; Dinner $ All Day

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks —

Thu, Dec 24, 2020: 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

Fri, Dec 25, 2020: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Thu, Dec 31, 2020: 11:30 am – 9:00 pm

Fri, Jan 1, 2021: 11:30 am – 9:00 am

New Peking (carry-out and delivery only) —

Thu, Dec. 24 and Thu, Dec. 31: 11:00 am–10:00 pm

Fri, Dec 25 and Fri, Jan. 1 : 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant –

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: 11 am – 10 pm

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day: 11 am – 10 pm

Bo Ling’s (Country Club Plaza and River Market):

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day: 11 am – 9 pm

Genghis Khan Mogolian Grill:

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day: 11 – 9 pm

Bonus:

Lazia at the Crossroads Hotel:

Holiday Dinner + Leftovers – Before Christmas Pickup

Dec. 23 – 24, 11 am – 9 pm

New Year’s + Leftovers – Pre New Years Eve Pickup

Dec. 30 – 31, 11 am – 9 pm

Bluebird Bistro:

Christmas Eve: 7 am – 3 pm

New Year’s Eve: 7am – 9pm