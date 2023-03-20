A Beautiful Disruption displays Impressionism that stands the test of time at Nelson Atkins

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art introduced a new way to experience the work of impressionist artists through its new exhibit A Beautiful Disruption: Experiencing the Bloch Galleries.

March 3 marked the debut of the immersive gallery as visitors are transported to the mind of the artists through light and sound. With this, people are able to feel the struggles of the artists and connect with the art on a deeper level.

Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, and Pierre-Auguste Renoir are among many artists whose work is included in this immersive experience.

Impressionism artists were inspired to work in the open air instead of a studio, where they were able to “capture the momentary and transient effects of sunlight by working quickly, in front of their subjects.” The rapid and broken brushwork of impressionists played a crucial role in capturing the effect of light fleeting as the separation of dabs is apparent in every piece, which allows the viewer to see what the artist saw at that moment.

This snapshot of a scene drew inspiration from a Japanese style known as ukiyo-e. Ukiyo-e emphasized focus on activities in a landscape setting, usually shown close-up, and paid special attention to contemporary affairs and fashions.

As this art style inspired a movement in painting, it’s something that’s still influencing the art that’s seen today. People continue to seek that feeling of being able to integrate themselves into art, which they are able to do with impressionism.

The legacy of impressionism has withstood the test of time, and its presence is still felt today. Post-impressionist artists use the same brushwork that abstract expressionists were influenced by Monet and his unusual approach to form and contemporary artists continuously reinvent and reimagine the beauty behind Impressionism and expose people to new ways of experiencing light.

The immersive experience will be available to the public until June 9 on Friday evenings starting at 6 p.m.