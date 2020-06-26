75th anniversary of Harry Truman’s presidency celebrated by limited Tom’s Town release

Tom’s Town Distilling Co. announced a July 4 release of a Truman Special Reserve Bourbon. This special bourbon was produced to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Harry Truman’s Presidency, which began after Roosevelt’s death in 1945.

Truman Special Reserve is a Tennessee bourbon that Tom’s Town has been aging at its distillery in the Crossroads for several years. Tom’s Town only produced 900 bottles of this limited release, 11-year-old commemorative bourbon. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to support the renovation taking place at the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum.

The bourbon will be for sale exclusively at Tom’s Town at 1701 Main Street, and sales will begin online at noon on Wednesday, July 1. Bottles are priced at $75 each.